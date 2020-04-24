China reports 6 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 6 new coronavirus cases as of end-April 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, putting the total number of COVID-19 infections at 82,804. China's National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday that 2 of the new cases were so-called imported ones involving travellers from overseas.

There were 6 such imported cases reported a day earlier. Number of new asymptomatic patients, those infected with the virus but not exhibiting symptoms, rose to 34 from 27 reported a day earlier. COVID-19 death toll for mainland China remained unchanged at 4,632.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

