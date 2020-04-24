Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia will make it a crime to use coronavirus tracing data for non-health purposes

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:20 IST
Australia will make it a crime to use coronavirus tracing data for non-health purposes

Australia will make it illegal for non-health officials to access data collected on smartphone software to trace the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, amid privacy concerns raised by the measure. Australia has so far avoided the high death toll of other countries, with only 78 deaths, largely as a result of tough restrictions on movement that have brought public life to a standstill.

The federal government has said existing "social distancing" measures will remain until at least mid-May, and that its willingness to relax them will depend on whether people download the smartphone "app" to identify who a person with the illness has had contact with. The tracing app, which is yet to be released, has raised concerns from legal and privacy advocates who have said the location data it collects may be used by unrelated bodies like law enforcement agencies.

Morrison said the government would make any use by non-health officials illegal. "It will be illegal for information to go out of that data store to any other person other than that for whom the whole thing is designed, and that is to support the health worker in the state to be able to undertake the contact tracing," he told reporters in Canberra.

Morrison also confirmed a local media report which said the data would be stored on servers managed by AWS, a unit of U.S. internet giant Amazon.com Inc, but added that "it's a nationally encrypted data store". The promise of laws to limit use of the app came as the Australian authorities reported another day of low single-digit percentage increases of the illness, which has infected about 6,700 people and resulted in 78 deaths in the country.

With the country's borders closed for weeks, Morrison said the illness was now in its "community phase", which meant the health authorities hoped to slow the spread by widespread testing - even of people without symptoms - and contact tracing. The country's state governments began urging people to come forward for testing, saying they no longer needed to meet previous criteria of having been in contact with an infected person, having been abroad, or experiencing flu-like symptoms.

A cruise ship linked to a third of the country's coronavirus deaths left the country on Thursday after a month docked in local waters. The Ruby Princess, owned by Carnival Corp, has become a flashpoint of public anger after being allowed to unload thousands of passengers in Sydney without health checks on March 19. Hundreds of its passengers later tested positive to COVID-19, about 10% of the country's overall cases.

Separate criminal, coronial and government investigations have been launched to find out how the ship's operators were allowed to let coronavirus patients disembark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2' in works at Paramount, Andre Ovredal to return as director

Paramount Pictures is moving ahead with a sequel to its 2019 horror hit Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Andre Ovredal will return to direct the sequel with Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman once...

Coronavirus tally rises to 91 on Italian cruise ship in Japan

As many as 91 crew of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japans southwestern port of Nagasaki are infected with coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as questions persist over how and when they will return to their home countries.Authorities...

Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

Girls her age play Candy Crush or like watching cartoons, but 15-year-old Hita Gupta peps up hundreds of lonely Americans, including the elderly and children, marooned in nursing homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown by sending them gift packs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020