Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia to ban air, sea travel to end-May - officials

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:05 IST
Indonesia to ban air, sea travel to end-May - officials

Indonesia will temporarily ban domestic and international air and sea travel, with some exceptions, starting this week to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus, the transport ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement came as the holy month of Ramadan began in the world's largest Muslim majority country, and the government has already banned citizens' traditional annual exodus from the cities to the provinces during the holiday period.. The ban on sea travel took immediate effect, but the ban on air travel will start on Saturday so that some pre-booked flights can go-ahead.

The ban will apply across-the-board until May 31. The ministry had previously given different dates for the end of the ban for different modes of transport. Cargo transport is exempted. Other exceptions would include flights to repatriate Indonesian and foreign citizens, as well as travel by state officials, diplomatic staff and representatives of international organisations, the officials said.

The country's biggest airlines include state-run Garuda Indonesia and budget carrier Lion Air. The government has banned Indonesia's traditional annual exodus for Muslim holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2' in works at Paramount, Andre Ovredal to return as director

Paramount Pictures is moving ahead with a sequel to its 2019 horror hit Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Andre Ovredal will return to direct the sequel with Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman once...

Coronavirus tally rises to 91 on Italian cruise ship in Japan

As many as 91 crew of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japans southwestern port of Nagasaki are infected with coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as questions persist over how and when they will return to their home countries.Authorities...

Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

Girls her age play Candy Crush or like watching cartoons, but 15-year-old Hita Gupta peps up hundreds of lonely Americans, including the elderly and children, marooned in nursing homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown by sending them gift packs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020