Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:51 IST
UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British retail sales fell by the most on record in March, official figures showed on Friday, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus shutdown which closed many businesses in the second half of the month.

Despite a surge in shopping for food, overall sales volumes plunged by 5.1% in March from February, a bigger fall than a median forecast for a drop of 4.0% in a Reuters poll of economists. It was the sharpest drop since the Office for National Statistics records began in 1996.

A longer-running series that excludes fuel sales dropped by the most since it began in 1988, down by 3.7% on the month. Compared with March last year, total sales were down 5.8%, also a bigger fall than expected by economists in the poll and the largest on record.

Food sales volumes were up by a record 10.4% in March from February as many people stocked up on essentials for the government's stay-at-home order. But clothing sales tumbled by 34.8%, the ONS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

14 deaths, 778 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

14 more COVID-19 deaths and 778 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra on Friday.The total count of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 6,427, said the state Public Health Department. With 14 more deaths, the to...

Middlesex opt to furlough players and staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

English county side Middlesex cricket club has opted to furlough players and most of its staff, including coaches, under the UK governments job retention scheme amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The club also announced pay-cuts across all section...

Mark Ruffalo celebrates '13 Going on 30' with sweet message

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo would like to turn back the time just the way his 13 Going on 30 character Matty wished if only to be in a world where the candy Razzles was enough to make one happy. The romantic comedy, starring Ruffalo and Jen...

Co-working space operators form Indian Workspace Association amid COVID-19 crisis

Faced with liquidity crisis and loss of business due to the nationwide lockdown, the countrys top co-working space operators have come together to form an association to chalk out strategies to deal with immediate cash-flow challenges and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020