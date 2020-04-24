RATP boss aims for 70% of Paris transport network to be running by May 11

RATP boss aims for 70% of Paris transport network to be running by May 11Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:54 IST
French RATP boss Catherine Guillouard said on Friday that the transport authorities were working towards having 70% of the Paris transport network operational by May 11 up from 30% now, ready for when France exits its lockdown. Making sure 70% of the transport network was running would be equivalent to delivering about eight million trips a day, she told France Inter radio.
