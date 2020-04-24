Left Menu
EU heading for 5-10% economic contraction in 2020-Breton

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:32 IST
European Union Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday the EU was heading this year towards a 5-10% economic contraction due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

"As of today, in the European Union, we're on course for a 5% to 10% (recession), meaning it's about 7.5%. But that is today, and if things don't improve and if we have a second peak (of the outbreak), things could get worse", Breton said on France 2 television.

