Wizz Air plans to resume flights out of Vienna on May 1 - APA

Wizz Air plans to resume flights out of Vienna on May 1 - APAReuters | Vienna | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:53 IST
European low-cost airline Wizz Air plans to resume flights out of Vienna from May 1, Deputy Chief Executive Stephen Jones said in comments reported by Austrian news agency APA on Friday.
Jones told reporters the airline intended to offer connections to 20 destinations including Milan, Valencia and Tel Aviv despite widespread travel restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic, APA reported.
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia buys stakes worth $1 bln in European oil companies -WSJ
European shares jump on hopes of coronavirus progress
Saudi Arabia buys stakes in four big European oil firms -source
European shares gain on hopes pandemic could soon ease
Dutch PM Rutte: deal possible today on European aid package