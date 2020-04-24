Male nurse at AIIMS Delhi tests positive for coronavirus, 40 staff under self-quarantine

At least 40 healthcare staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics at AIIMS are under self-quarantine after a 35-year-old male nurse tested positive for COVID-19, informed All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities on Friday. All these health professionals were posted at the Gastroenterology Department of AIIMS, New Delhi.

"This has been done as a precautionary measure and after 5 days all 40 healthcare staff would be tested for COVID-19. Contact tracing is being done," authorities said. Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases reached 23,077 with 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)