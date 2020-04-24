Left Menu
Development News Edition

Male nurse at AIIMS Delhi tests positive for coronavirus, 40 staff under self-quarantine

At least 40 healthcare staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics at AIIMS are under self-quarantine after a 35-year-old male nurse tested positive for COVID-19, informed All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:27 IST
Male nurse at AIIMS Delhi tests positive for coronavirus, 40 staff under self-quarantine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 40 healthcare staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics at AIIMS are under self-quarantine after a 35-year-old male nurse tested positive for COVID-19, informed All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities on Friday. All these health professionals were posted at the Gastroenterology Department of AIIMS, New Delhi.

"This has been done as a precautionary measure and after 5 days all 40 healthcare staff would be tested for COVID-19. Contact tracing is being done," authorities said. Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases reached 23,077 with 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's tour of England postponed as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppos...

Nadda spoke to 4 lakh party workers during lockdown to spearhead relief works: BJP

Overseeing the partys relief measures for the poor during the nationwide lockdown, BJP president J P Nadda has directly addressed over four lakh of its members through 70 video and 20 audio conferences, the party said on Friday. In a recent...

Bengal migrant labourers quarantined after trekking 500km from Odisha

Eleven migrant labourers of Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal who had trekked all the way from Odisha were stopped by police around 200 km from their homes in Nadia district. The migrant workers are now quarantined in a build...

Bondi to online: Australian mental health group makes waves

At a time of increasing loneliness, an Australian mental health support group has swapped the sand of Bondi Beach for home computers during Australias coronavirus lockdown, turning its message of social connection to a global audience. Memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020