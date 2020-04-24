Left Menu
Transport for London to furlough 7,000 staff, access UK job retention scheme

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:46 IST
Transport for London (TFL) said on Friday it would place 7,000 staff on furlough and access the British government's job retention scheme, saving nearly 16 million pounds ($19.72 million) a month in the face of the coronavirus crisis. "TfL is to place 7,000 staff whose work has been reduced or paused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on furlough from Monday. This will allow TfL to access funding from the Government’s Job Retention Scheme, saving the organisation an estimated 15.8 million pounds every four weeks," TfL, which runs the city's Underground subway system and bus network, said in a statement.

"This will partly reduce the huge financial impact of coronavirus whilst constructive discussions continue with Government on the wider revenue support that TfL will need to continue the effective operation of London’s transport network." ($1 = 0.8114 pounds)

