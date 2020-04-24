Lysol maker says don't inject disinfectant after Trump remarks

Lysol maker says don't inject disinfectant after Trump remarksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:49 IST
Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday its disinfectants should not be administered to humans after U.S. President Donald Trump said researchers should try putting disinfectant into coronavirus patients' bodies.
"Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion, or any other route)," the company said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Donald Trump