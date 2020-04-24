Spain records lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths in over a month

Spain records lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths in over a monthReuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:50 IST
Spain said on Friday the number of daily coronavirus-related fatalities fell to its lowest level in more than a month, with 367 deaths in the previous 24 hours.
That took total fatalities to 22,524 from 22,157 the day before, the health ministry said. The overall number of coronavirus cases rose to 219,764 from 213,024 the day before.
