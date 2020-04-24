Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's health minister compared Istanbul to Wuhan, where the new coronavirus first emerged

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:54 IST
Turkey's health minister compared Istanbul to Wuhan, where the new coronavirus first emerged
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's health minister has compared Istanbul to Wuhan the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus first emerged as the epicenter of infections in an interview. "Turkey's Wuhan was Istanbul," minister Fahrettin Koca told a columnist from pro-government Sabah newspaper in an interview published Friday.

Koca said the spread of COVID-19 in Istanbul was brought under control through contact tracing executed by a team of experts. "They followed trails like medical detectives," he said and argued it would have been difficult to contain the virus otherwise. The latest official figures show 2,491 people have died and 101,790 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. The highest number of cases is in Istanbul, the health minister has said.

The country ranks seventh in the world in the number of confirmed infections, surpassing Iran and China, according to Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic around the world is much higher than the Johns Hopkins tally, due in part to limited testing and difficulties in counting the dead in the midst of a crisis. Nearly 800,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Turkey, which has a population of 83 million.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bisleri Installs Ozone Disinfection Chambers Outside Mumbai Hospitals to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaBisleri Charitable Trust, known for its work in promoting ozone therapy has created and installed ozone disinfection chambers at the entrance of two city hospitals. The facility that uses ozone...

8-yr-old boy gives his piggy bank savings to feed poor kids in Punjab

An eight-year-old boy donated his entire piggy bank savings to provide relief to poor people affected by the ongoing lockdownPreetinder Singh donated Rs 7,500 to the Bathinda SSP. I gave my piggy bank to him SSP so that poor children get fo...

AP govt re-launches zero interest loan scheme for Women SHGs

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday revived the zero interest loan scheme for women self-help groups SHGs in the state. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy re-launched the scheme at his residence here by releasing a sum of Rs 1,400 cro...

Post selfies wearing masks on social media: Vijayakanth

With the lockdown being enforced for nearly a month and increase in Coronavirus cases,Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam DMDK founder president Vijayakanth has urged the people and his party workers to join together in the battle against COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020