Left Menu
Development News Edition

East Timor has first medical worker infected with COVID-19

Reuters | Dili | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:47 IST
East Timor has first medical worker infected with COVID-19

East Timor announced on Friday that a nurse at a centre caring for patients with COVID-19 had been infected by the coronavirus, the first medical worker in the tiny Southeast Asian country to contract the disease. The nurse had been working at an isolation centre as well as a hospital. A positive test result was confirmed by a laboratory in Darwin, Australia, said a spokesman for East Timor's Integrated Crisis Management Center.

The city across the Timor Sea has been conducting some virus tests on behalf of East Timor, which has a population of less than 1.3 million. East Timor reported its first case on March 21 and now has 24 confirmed infections, while two people have recovered, Lobo told a news conference.

East Timor’s prime minister, Taur Matan Ruak, withdrew his resignation this month, saying he would stay in power to oversee the battle against the pandemic as the government approved a $250 million fund to fight it.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian government proposes further restriction on Arctic oil drilling

Norways minority government proposed on Friday moving south the so-called ice edge, setting new limits for oil exploration in its Arctic waters, though stopping short of affecting exploration licenses already granted to oil companies.The ic...

Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients bodies.Under no circumstance should...

Kota travel controversy: Two police security guards,official driver of BJP MLA suspended

The official driver and two police security guards of the BJP MLA, who had recently travelled to Kota during lockdown to bring back his daughter, have been suspended for accompanying the legislator without proper authority. The Sub Division...

Poland extends school lockdown until May 24

Polands government is to extend the closure of schools, and pre-schools by a month, until May 24, Education Minister Dariusz Piatkowski said on Friday.Piatkowski also told a news conference that he was considering whether it would be possib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020