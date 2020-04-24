Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's finance minister says more than $4 bln available from IMF, World Bank

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:33 IST
S.Africa's finance minister says more than $4 bln available from IMF, World Bank

South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday there was more than $4 billion available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to help South Africa fight the COVID-19 crisis.

"We too are entitled to approach the IMF and World Bank for funding. The IMF has indicated themselves that South Africa is entitled to apply for up to $4.2 billion in response to this crisis," Mboweni said.

"At the World Bank it seems for now we could negotiate for a facility of maybe between $55 and $60 million, very small, but we will negotiate as much as we can."

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Anand, Gujrathi, Humpy in strong Indian team for Online Nations Cup

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand will spearhead Indias challenge in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup, to be held from May 5 to 10. The Indian team includes countrys number two Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and Koneru Humpy. B Ad...

Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers

The company that brings live shows ranging from Disney on Ice to monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that...

Centre allows COVID-19 pool testing, plasma therapy in Maha

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the Centre has allowed the state to conduct pool testing of samples of suspected coronavirus patients and also gave its nod for using plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment. He said ...

Rahul Gandhi hits out at centre for freezing DA, DR hike

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the centres decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to all government employees, pensioners in view of the financial situation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic calling it insen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020