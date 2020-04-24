Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zambia's budget thrown into "disarray" due to coronavirus - Lungu

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:38 IST
Zambia's budget thrown into "disarray" due to coronavirus - Lungu
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook

Zambia's budget has been thrown into "disarray" due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country's economy and the government needs to implement measures to support businesses, President Edgar Lungu said on Friday as the number of cases rose to 84.

Lungu said in a live radio and television address to the nation that he had directed Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu to set up a coronavirus recovery fund to assist businesses and ordered the state Citizens Economic Empowerment Fund to invite more proposals for funding.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy's coronavirus epidemic began in January, study shows

The first COVID-19 infections in Italy date back to January, according to a scientific study presented on Friday, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the worlds worst-affected countries.Italy began testing people aft...

Area sown to kharif rice up 37.70% so far: Agri Min

Area sown to rice increased by 37.70 per cent to 34.73 lakh hectare so far in the kharif summer season of the 2020-21 crop year, according to Agriculture Ministry data released on Friday. Farmers had planted rice in 25.22 la...

Soccer-Luton Town part ways with manager Jones and staff amid pandemic

Luton Town have terminated the contracts of manager Graeme Jones and his staff as the English Championship second-tier team grapple with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said on Friday. Professional soccer in England ...

Top Esports gain semifinal berth in LPL spring playoffs

Top Esports advanced to the semifinals of Chinas League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Team WE. Top Esports, the fourth seed, finished the spring season at 11-5 and avenged a Week 6 setback to Team W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020