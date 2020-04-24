Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure uninterrupted TB diagnosis, treatment during COVID-19 outbreak: Health ministry to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:44 IST
Ensure uninterrupted TB diagnosis, treatment during COVID-19 outbreak: Health ministry to states

The Union Health Ministry has written to all states and Union Territories asking them to ensure all facilities under the National TB Elimination Programme remain fully functional and that there is no interruption in diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis patients notwithstanding the coronavirus outbreak. According to a health ministry statement, the comprehensive directive include providing one month of drugs at a time to all tuberculosis patients, either newly diagnosed or have been undergoing treatment, including those suffering from drug-resistant TB, at both public and private healthcare facilities.

"States and UTs are to ensure that patients with or without ID receive medicines at a health facility convenient for them, to prevent any form of interruption in treatment," it stated. The directives also state that even if a TB patient is unable to approach a health facility, arrangements should be made by to deliver drugs at the doorstep of the patient wherever possible.  Considering the challenges posed due to COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant lockdown, the health ministry has issued orders to ensure adequate drugs are available.  The ministry also advised TB patients to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 and to continue their treatment as prescribed.  "The health of patients and healthcare workers remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic situation," the statement said and asked the states to provide patients the TB toll-free number for redressal of their grievances.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK royal Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court outing

Legal action by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against a British tabloid for breaching her privacy had its first court hearing on Friday, with the newspapers lawyer attempting to have claims that it had acted dishonestly struck out.Meghan, ...

Cambodian Facebook vendor gets six months prison for 'pornographic' adverts

A Cambodian woman was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday after a court ruled that her Facebook live streams selling clothing and cosmetics while wearing skimpy outfits amounted to pornography, womens rights groups said. Ven Rachna,...

Nothing hurts more than seeing people struggle for food, says Kohli

As the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that it is painful to witness daily-wage labourers struggling for food. Kohli and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers were doing an Ins...

3 new coronavirus cases reported in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday with the total count in the district rising to 17, an official said. According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh, 84 sample reports were received in which three persons te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020