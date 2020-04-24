3 more people test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Prayagraj

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus here on Friday, said District Magistrate, Bhanu Chandra Goswami. All the three COVID-19 patients have been quarantined and are being treated. G S Bajpai, CMO, Prayagraj, confirmed that there are two patients in the rural area of Shankargarh, while the third infected patient was found in Teliyarganj area of the city.

Two positive persons of Shankargarh came to Prayagraj from Mumbai on April 19 and tested positive for the virus, said Goswami. While, the test of the third patient was conducted because he had travelled in the same coach of a train last month in which a person who was found positive in Varanasi, had travelled. His written information was received immediately through correspondence by SSP Varanasi and a test was conducted, as per DM Goswami.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 1,604. Till now, 206 people have either been cured or discharged, while 24 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 23,452, including 17,915 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,813 patients have either been cured or discharged while 723 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)