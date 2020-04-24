France's coronavirus death toll rises by 389 to 22,245

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday pointed to research showing that strains of the novel coronavirus entered his state from Europe, not China, and said that travel bans enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump were too late to halt its ...
At least 18 sailors aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, dealing another blow to the military as it faces fallout over its handling of an outbreak on an aircraft carrier l...
Brazils Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on Friday and accused far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of potentially criminal meddling in law enforcement, creating a political crisis in the middle of the worsening coronavirus outbreak. A c...
Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in the country, was illuminated on Friday, a day ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. Jama Masjid was decorated beautifully and illuminated with golden and white lights, giving a maj...