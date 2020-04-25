Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York retailer charged with hoarding masks, other coronavirus supplies

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:10 IST
New York retailer charged with hoarding masks, other coronavirus supplies

The owner of a suburban New York retailer on Friday became the first person charged with violating the Defense Production Act for allegedly hoarding tons of protective face masks, gloves and other emergency supplies to profit off the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal prosecutors in New York charged Amardeep Singh with hoarding personal protective equipment and reselling it online and at his sneaker store in Plainview, in New York's Long Island suburbs in a section called "COVID-19 Essentials." COVID-19 is the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 50,000 Americans.

"Singh's amassing of critical personal protective equipment during a public health crisis and reselling at huge mark-ups places him squarely in the cross-hairs of law enforcement armed with the Defense Production Act," U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. If convicted, Singh could face up to a year in prison.

Prosecutors said Singh ordered tens of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment, or PPE, needed by healthcare workers including masks, face shields, gloves, medical gowns and sanitizers as the disease spread across the New York area. They said that Singh's Warehouse Liquidation Center sold the PPE at "unconscionably excessive prices during a period of market disruption" even after repeated warnings from county and state authorities.

Federal investigators said that Singh sold face shields and full-body isolation suits, which have been designated scarce and threatened items by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A lawyer for Singh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Defense Production Act, which was passed in 1950, grants the president the power to expand industrial production of key materials or products for national security and other reasons.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Trial of Gilead's potential coronavirus treatment running ahead of schedule -researcher

A key U.S. government trial of Gilead Sciences Incs experimental coronavirus treatment may yield results as early as mid-May, according to the studys lead investigator, after doctors clamored to enroll their patients in the study. Prelimina...

NIA ASI tests positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

One Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI of the National Investigation Agency NIA, who was deployed in Mumbai NIA office, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson of the investigative agency said. The spokesperson stated that NIA has asked i...

COVID-19 vaccine must be considered public good with universal availability: UN chief

The under-trial vaccine for coronavirus must be considered a global public good and made affordable with universal availability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday local time. This comes at the backdrop of clinical trials ...

Man arrested for killing parents in Delhi

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his parents at their home in southwest Delhis Chhawla area on Friday, police said. The accused, Satish, is unemployed. His wife, Kavita 35 is also being questioned in connection with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020