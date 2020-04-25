Left Menu
Development News Edition

18 of 57 deaths caused by COVID-19 in West Bengal, says audit panel

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:10 IST
18 of 57 deaths caused by COVID-19 in West Bengal, says audit panel

A West Bengal government panel set up to ascertain the exact number of COVID-19 deaths in the state, has, after auditing 57 suspected COVID-19 deaths, certified that only 18 of them were caused "directly by the disease", Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Friday. The 39 other deaths were caused by severe co-morbidity conditions, he said referring to the audit committee report.

Three novel coronavirus patients have died in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 18 in the state, Sinha said. "We got a report from the audit) committee that they have looked into 57 deaths. Out of it, they certified that 18 were directly caused by COVID19 while 39 others were because of severe co-morbid conditions which were the immediate cause of the deaths and COVID 19 was the incidental findings," Sinha said.

The committee constituted on April 3 audited deaths registered during the last 20 days and those allegedly because of COVID-19 before that date. Among the co-morbidities of the 39 deaths, the audit committee mentioned cardiomyopathy with chronic kidney disease, renal failure, cerebral vascular accident, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, left ventricular failure in severe hypertension, multi organ failure in type two diabetes and hypertension, red-cell aplasia in a case of severe diabetes and hypertension and severe diabetes with hypertension with hypo natremia.

The IAS officer said, "There are several reasons behind forming this audit committee. We wanted to know how many died because of COVID-19 or how many deaths the coronavirus has facilitated or whether a patient testing positive have died due to some other reasons." "I am not that well informed to state whether people died because of the complications they developed or because of having other diseases. It cannot be decided by a bureaucrat and not even by you (media persons). There is an expert committee who are explaining and taking a decision," he said. Sinha said three deaths were confirmed by the audit committee in the past 24 hours.

During that period, 51 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Kolkata and districts of Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purba Burdwan, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur taking the total number of active cases to 385, he said. He said 943 samples were tested for coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours and 103 patients have been discharged from hospitals till Friday.

Sinha said a total of 8,933 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now in the state. The total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 503, while the Union health and family welfare ministry website puts it at 514.

Sinha said the state was planning to set up more quarantine centres in the state mainly in Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts. Later, referring to complaints that patients were denied treatment at several medical college hospitals and other state-run facilities, Sinha issued instructions to the authorities that no patient should be refused treatment at any medical institutions.

"In case of referral, patients should be invariably provided with ambulance support. A dead body should be immediately shifted from wards maintaining all protocols," the chief secretary said at a meeting..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Trial of Gilead's potential coronavirus treatment running ahead of schedule -researcher

A key U.S. government trial of Gilead Sciences Incs experimental coronavirus treatment may yield results as early as mid-May, according to the studys lead investigator, after doctors clamored to enroll their patients in the study. Prelimina...

NIA ASI tests positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

One Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI of the National Investigation Agency NIA, who was deployed in Mumbai NIA office, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson of the investigative agency said. The spokesperson stated that NIA has asked i...

COVID-19 vaccine must be considered public good with universal availability: UN chief

The under-trial vaccine for coronavirus must be considered a global public good and made affordable with universal availability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday local time. This comes at the backdrop of clinical trials ...

Man arrested for killing parents in Delhi

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his parents at their home in southwest Delhis Chhawla area on Friday, police said. The accused, Satish, is unemployed. His wife, Kavita 35 is also being questioned in connection with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020