KLM to receive up to 4 billion euros in financial aid-finance minister

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-04-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:56 IST
KLM to receive up to 4 billion euros in financial aid-finance minister

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will receive 2-4 billion euros (up to $4.32 billion) in emergency aid to help it through the COVID-19 crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.

The details are still being worked out, he said, but will likely comprise a combination of bank loans and state guarantees, he said. ($1 = 0.9260 euros)

