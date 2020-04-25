Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris movie theatre skirts lockdown with alfresco screening

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 04:26 IST
Paris movie theatre skirts lockdown with alfresco screening

The coronavirus lockdown forced the team running Paris's La Clef cinema to close their auditorium to moviegoers. So they hit on an alternative: projecting movies onto the wall of an adjacent apartment building. “We said to ourselves: ‘If we can no longer show films to an audience inside a cinema, let’s take away the walls and show films outside’,” organiser Derek Woolfenden told Reuters on Friday, shortly before the screening of 1955 Western “Man Without a Star” starring Kirk Douglas.

Under the lockdown restrictions, Parisians are confined to their apartments except for brief outings to shop for food and exercise. But they can catch the movie by looking out or their windows or stepping out onto their balcony. “We could feel a desire in the neighbourhood for some sort of event because there’s nothing left, the streets are empty, it’s very sad,” Woolfenden said.

The La Clef team took pains to engage the local community in its initiative: the titles to be screened each week are chosen in consultation with the neighbours. "It’s great," said Christine Davenier, an illustrator, who was watching the film from her balcony, where she sat propped up on pillows.

"It takes us back to before, to screenings when we watched films all together." The people behind the projections are used to adapting to changed circumstances.

The La Clef officially closed its doors in April 2018, and the owners plan to sell the property. But since September 2019 the building has been occupied by an association of cinephiles and independent movie makers, headed up by Woolfenden, who oppose the sale and say they will stay put to ensure the building continues to serve as a cinema.

The group has been ordered to pay a 4,000-euro fine for occupying the site, but has lodged an appeal that will be heard in June. (Reporting and writing by Johnny Cotton; editing by Christian Lowe and Sonya Hepinstall)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt launches zero-interest loans for women SHGs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups SHGs in the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead government has already fulfilled most of their promises made in the manifesto with s...

In already poor Honduras, coronavirus pushes some into homelessness

Poor Hondurans who were barely eking out a living selling basics on the capitals gritty streets prior to the coronavirus outbreak are now sleeping on those same streets as they can no longer afford their rent.Perla Maradiaga, a 35-year-old ...

Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Drafts deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began ...

Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves posted come-from-behind victories, and Gen.G Esports also won Friday in Group A action at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Cloud9 overtook Orgless 2-1, and 100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1. Gen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020