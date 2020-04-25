Left Menu
Two more COVID-19 patients recover in Chhattisgarh

Two COVID-19 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total recovery count to 32, informed TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh Health Minister.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two COVID-19 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total recovery count to 32, informed TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh Health Minister. Both patients are residents of Katghora city of Korba district and will be discharged soon after the arrangements for their travel would be made by the authorities.

"Two COVID-19 patients from Katghora have been fully cured and will be discharged after their travel arrangements are made," said the minister while speaking to ANI. Notably, Chhattisgarh is now only left with five active cases of the deadly virus, including a nurse from AIIMS, Raipur.

Out of the total 37 COVID-19 cases in the State, 32 people have been cured/discharged. No death due to coronavirus has been reported in the State so far. (ANI)

