Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopping robots come into their own in locked-down English town

Reuters | Milton Keynes | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:30 IST
Shopping robots come into their own in locked-down English town
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fleet of robots on wheels that deliver shopping in the English town of Milton Keynes have seen their popularity surge as residents are stuck indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown. The robots, which come up roughly to an adult's knee height and look like smooth white plastic boxes mounted on six black wheels, are a familiar sight in the town, where they have been delivering groceries for over two years.

But since the government imposed strict social distancing measures on March 23, the devices have been busier than ever, delivering for free to National Health Service (NHS) staff and facing increased demand from the general public. "Right now we are offering free delivery to all NHS workers within the community. We want to make life a little bit easier for these people in these very, very stressful times," said Henry Harris-Burland, of Starship, the company that makes the robots.

"Lots of them are doing ... 80-hour weeks and they don't have time to go to the local grocery store, so they use our robots for their shopping," he said. "We're honored that we can be part of that solution." The robots have what looks like an antenna, topped with a small red flag to make it easier to spot them as they do their rounds. They are big enough to hold several bags of shopping as well as a pack of bottles.

Starship has doubled its fleet of delivery robots in Milton Keynes to 70 in the past three weeks. Harris-Burland said they had completed 100,000 autonomous deliveries in the town. "Lots of the residents have been reaching out to us online asking us to deliver into their neighborhood," he said.

"We're doing everything we can as quickly as possible to expand to offer this service to more people, especially at this really important time."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Varun Dhawan donates to help daily wage workers of the film industry

Actor Varun Dhawan has donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, and others hav...

India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus lockdown

Most days, you can find Dayaram Kushwaha and his wife, Gyanvati, hauling bricks for stonemasons in a booming northern suburb of New Delhi. They bring their 5-year-old son, who plays in the dirt while they work. But now a hush has come over ...

Man kills wife after argument in west Delhi

A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhis Madipur area, police said. Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 ...

One more tests positive for COVID 19 in Pondy, tally rises to 4

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, pushing the tally to four. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that the 18-year-old patient now admitted to the Indira Gand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020