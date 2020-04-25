Left Menu
Development News Edition

Web over virus: Taiwan sommelier takes wine tasting online

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:46 IST
Web over virus: Taiwan sommelier takes wine tasting online
Representative Image Image Credit: pxfuel

A young Taiwanese sommelier is taking his wine tasting classes online to keep his business afloat, as social distancing rules to contain the spread of the new coronavirus prevent large gatherings. Live streaming from his studio in Taipei, Peter Petrus, the professional name he uses for his business, teaches the art of wine-tasting online to people across the island.

The containment measures have had a big impact on business, Petrus told Reuters. "So I started contemplating if there might be a way to work around this situation - at the end of the day the company has to keep going."

While Taiwan has been relatively successful so far in curbing the spread of the virus, with 428 cases and six deaths, the government has been promoting social distancing and discouraging large gatherings to keep the pandemic under control. Online tasting has a few constraints - mainly around packing, maintaining the right temperature and sending the bottles on time to customers.

"The problem with wine is that it starts oxidation once you open the bottle," said Petrus, who meticulously pours a selection of wine into smaller bottles and labels each before couriering. Students who receive the wine samples join Petrus online to sip together as they flip through the course material.

Petrus, who films and live streams via his smartphone, keeps his students engaged while he explains the finer points of each wine. Candice Yang, a 32-year-old maths teacher, who joined one of his online courses this week, described the experience as 'quite special.'

"It feels just the same (as being there) with a bit of additional warmth and chill-out because it's so cozy at home."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has announced its integration with Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music on their Samsung Smart TV.The subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad...

Journalist among 15 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka, total infections at 489

A journalist is among the 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 489, the state government said on Saturday. Fifteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon......

Cotton, natural silk, chiffon make best materials for homemade masks against COVID-19: Study

As people resort to making their own cloth masks due to a shortage of surgical and N95 varieties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study says a combination of cotton with natural silk or chiffon can filter out aerosol particles pr...

Trump's temporary Green Card ban aims to 'turn off the faucet' of new immigrant labour: report

President Donald Trumps executive order to temporarily halt the issuance of green cards aims to turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor and is the beginning of a broader strategy to reduce the flow of foreigners into the US, the architec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020