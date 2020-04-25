Left Menu
Plasma therapy trials for corona patients begin in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:33 IST
The Karnataka government on Saturday commenced convalescent plasma therapy clinical trials for 'severe' coronavirus patients in the state. In a tweet, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, "Happy to announce the commencement of Clinical Trials for Plasma Therapy that holds great promise to treat severely infected #COVID19 patients.

Health Min @sriramulubjp & I initiated this significant step at Victoria Hospital today morning." The Minister, who is also leading government efforts against COVID-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room had said Convalescent Plasma Therapy was only for patients who are critical, in intensive care units or on ventilator. Donors have also come forward for this, he had said.

According to officials, patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been appealed to come forward as donors, as anti-bodies of cured patients will be used to treat critically ill under this therapy. According to last update, five COVID-19 patients are in ICU in the state.

Health Minister Sriramulu expressed hope that Convalescent Plasma Therapy will be a torchbearer in our fight against the virus. "Karnataka has taken a lead role as we initiate Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe Covid 19 infected patients.

BMC Victoria hospital took the first step today. We are determined to vanquish this enemy of mankind," he said in a tweet..

