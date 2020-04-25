Left Menu
Woman tests corona positive after giving birth, shifted to another hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:50 IST
A woman has tested positive for Covid-19 after giving birth to a baby in a hospital here, and she had to shift to another facility eight kilometres away, leaving her four-day-old child in the previous establishment. The baby has been put into isolation and tests have been conducted on it to confirm any infection, an official of the private hospital said on Saturday.

The woman in her early 30s was asymptomatic when she was brought to the super specialty hospital for women and children in south Kolkatas Rawdon Street on April 19, the official said. "A surgery was done on that day and she gave birth to the baby," she said.

The next day, the mother started complaining of fever and she was tested for Covid-19. "On April 23, test results showed that she was infected by coronavirus. Immediately, she was shifted to a private hospital in Anandapur area since ours is not a Covid- 19 hospital," the official said.

The hospital has sent the doctor, nurses and other health workers who came in contact with her to isolation and sanitized the entire building including the operation theatre, she stated. "We now have a fresh team of nurses and other operations have been rescheduled," the official said.

On the health conditions of the baby, she said doctors were waiting for the report of the tests conducted on it. "As of now, the baby is fine and at the isolation unit. We are keeping a constant watch on the baby," she said.

Till Friday, West Bengal has registered 18 Covid19 deaths and 485 people infected with the disease..

