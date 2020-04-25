Left Menu
KMC Manipal to resume normal OPD services from Monday

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:02 IST
The Kasturba medical college hospital at Manipal in Udupi district has decided to resume normal outpatient department services for all specialities from Monday. In a release, hospital medical superintendent Avinash Shetty said the services will be made available from 8.30 am to 1 pm.

The services had been suspended in view of the nationwide lockdown. Those visiting the hospital should visit the temporary screening kiosk set up outside the hospital, from where they will be shifted to the respective departments.

Mask is essential for all patients and their attenders. Only one attender is allowed along with a patient.

Doctor's consultation through telemedicine service is also available from 9 am to 4 pm. Trauma and emergency services will function as usual, the release said.

