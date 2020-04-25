Left Menu
Development News Edition

160 Pak doctors contract coronavirus; protest against PPE shortage continues

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:04 IST
160 Pak doctors contract coronavirus; protest against PPE shortage continues

The number of Pakistani doctors infected with the coronavirus has reached 160 with three deaths even as the protest by the medics against the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) entered the ninth day on Saturday. Dr Muhammad Javed Iqbal, who contracted the virus over a week ago, died in Peshwar. Earlier, one doctor each from Gilgit-Biltistan and Karachi lost their lives due to COVID-19.

According to the Pakistan Medical Association, some 250 medics including 160 doctors have been infected with the coronavirus so far. The Grand Health Alliance of doctors and nurses' hunger camp outside the Punjab health department entered the ninth day for paying no attention to the medics falling victim to the deadly virus due to the non-availability of adequate protective medical kits.

“We will continue holding the protest till the government meets our legitimate demands,” Grand Health Alliance chairman Dr Salman Haseeb told PTI. Primarily, the alliance wants the government to take care of the doctors and other staff serving in the testing time of COVID-19 and provide them with a complete protective gear, he said, adding that the protest would continue throughout the month of Ramzan.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid alleged that the doctors and nurses under the banner of the Grand Health Alliance demand hefty financial incentives for the health practitioners irrespective of their duties. "The doctors who died of coronavirus in the line of duty should be given the status of Shaheed (martyred) and their families given financial benefit,” Dr Haseeb said, adding that the alliance wants complete isolation of the infected doctors in either private hospitals or five-star hotels.

“We also demand that the health department complete the screening of all doctors who are discharging duties for seven days at hospitals as a preventive measure during the epidemic,” he added. On Saturday, the coronavirus cases crossed the 12,500 mark with 261 deaths in the country.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to implement MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open

The Delhi government Saturday said it will implement the Centres latest guidelines on opening of neighborhood and standalone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items. Sources in the Delhi government, howeve...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for DA, DR decision, asks to stop 'unnecessary expenses'

Hitting out at the Centre over its decision not to pay the additional instalment of dearness allowance DA payable to Central Government employees and dearness relief DR to Central Government pensioners, Congress general secretary Priyanka G...

RCF Kapurthala turns out two coaches in two working days

Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach Factory RCF Kapurthala has turned out two parcel coaches in just two working days. Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach FactoryRCF Kapurthala has reopened its production process on April 23 a...

AP launches app to keep track of people buying medicines for

cough, cold and fever from pharmacies Amaravati, Apr 25 PTI The Medical and Health Department of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday launched Covid Pharma, a mobile application to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over-the-counter OTC for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020