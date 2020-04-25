Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mothering with a mask: Belgian with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:09 IST
Mothering with a mask: Belgian with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby

A pregnant Belgian woman diagnosed with the coronavirus has given birth to a healthy baby daughter - but must now learn to care for her newborn wearing, and sleeping with, a protective mask. Baby Mahaut was born on April 23 in Brussels by caesarean section because of earlier complications not linked to the respiratory disease COVID-19, but which led to mother Amandine being tested, even though she showed no symptoms.

"They told me they would test me for COVID-19 and I thought it would be negative. The next day, my gynaecologist called me to tell me that it was positive, I nearly fell off my chair," Amandine, who asked not to give her surname, told Reuters. Wearing a blue medical mask lying in a hospital bed and holding her baby to her chest, Amandine said it had been hard to give birth alone.

"I was so afraid for her ... it was a very peculiar birth, I only saw her for two minutes," Amandine said, explaining how she was then moved to a surgery unit in the hospital to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. "We count our lucky stars and hope things will go well for her," Amandine said, with her husband Francois, also wearing a mask, now by her side. Her other two children cannot visit her however, due to the coronavirus risk.

The baby has not yet been tested but will be, doctors said. The World Health Organization has said that new mothers who have tested positive for the coronavirus should be encouraged to care for and breastfeed their newborns as normal, provided they maintain stringent hygiene.

Despite fears about the potential transmission from mother to baby, a study of pregnant women in China who had tested positive for the virus, published in the Lancet journal in mid-February, reported that there was no reliable evidence of so-called vertical transmission to unborn babies.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Pru Life Q4 net profit slips 31% to Rs 179.5 crore

Private sector ICICI Prudential Life on Saturday said a staggering Rs 18,898 crore loss on its investments and a robust growth in the cash-burning protection policy sales have led to an over 31 percent dip in net income for the March quarte...

Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally 990

With seven new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Telanganas tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 990, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana. The tally includes 658 patients who are active coronavirus ca...

811 new coronavirus cases in Maha, highest one-day increase

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new coronavirus patients -- the highest single day increase -- which took the total number of cases in the state to 7,628. The death toll also increased to 323 with 22 COVID-19 patients dying in the sta...

MHA relaxation orders not applicable for Pune: police

The orders issued by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs MHA for relaxation of lockdown willnot be applicable for Pune city, Joint Commissioner of PoliceRavindra Shisve said on SaturdayThe MHA had clarified that relaxation orders were notappl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020