31 ISKCON members in Bangladesh tested COVID-19 positive

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-04-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 13:33 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The ISKCON temple here in the Bangladeshi capital has reported 31 coronavirus cases, following which the authorities locked down the building to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, according to media reports on Sunday. Bangladesh has reported nearly 5,000 COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths due to the disease. "As many as 31 members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) ashram located in Swamibag area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus," Gendaria police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Saju Miah was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune. "The infected have been isolated and are undergoing treatment...We have totally locked down the road of the area to prevent the virus from spreading," he said

The temple, which was closed for visitors since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Bangladesh on March 8, was locked down on Saturday. According to bdnews24, over 100 people, including priests, officials, and devotees, reside in the temple. The report said the infections have baffled the authorities as to how the members of the temple, which was closed for outsiders, contracted the deadly virus

"No one was allowed into the temple. I don't understand how so many people have been infected given so much care was taken," Miah told bdnews24.

