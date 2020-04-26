One more COVID-19 case in Karnataka, state tally reaches 501

One more COVID-19 case has been reported for Karnataka, said State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 501. This tally includes 18 deaths and 177 patients who have been discharged.

"A 47-year-old woman who is a resident of Panemangalore, Dakshina, Kananda has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been isolated at the designated hospital in Dakshina Kannada," said Government of Karnataka in its Morning Bulletin. With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)