Maha: Villager tests positive, Amravati COVID-19 count now 20

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:20 IST
A 58-year-old man from a village in Amravati in Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus late Saturday night, taking the district's COVID- 19 count to 20, health officials said. The man is from Nandura Pingalai village in Morshi tehsil and contact tracing is underway, an official said.

"He lives in Pathan Chowk here and had returned to his village some days ago," the official said. The number of active cases is 10, as six have died of the infection and four have been discharged after recovery, he added.

Meanwhile, authorities have declared Noor Nagar, Baripura, Khatipura, and Malipura areas in Badnera as containment zones after a 52-year-old man tested positive on Saturday evening, officials added.

