Soccer-Pardew rubbishes ADO Den Haag bonus payment claims

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:47 IST
ADO Den Haag manager Alan Pardew has denied reports stating he will receive a bonus for avoiding relegation after the Dutch season was terminated this week because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to scrap the season meant ADO Den Haag, who were second from bottom in the table, seven points from the safety zone, will survive, having looked like going down.

One British newspaper reported former West Ham United, Newcastle United, Southampton and Crystal Palace boss Pardew would receive a 100,000 pounds ($123,670) bonus payment. In a statement on the club's website, however, the 58-year-old Pardew said: "If I was formally entitled to an amount, I would never want to receive it. In this difficult period, I would always return any bonus to the club, which will certainly find a good destination for it."

Pardew said he wanted the money given to Den Haag's non-playing staff or donated to the Dutch health service. "I hope this clears up any misunderstandings caused by press reports," he added.

Pardew was appointed as manager of the Dutch minnows in December tasked with saving them from relegation. Yet with the relegation battle and the title fight being scrapped, the English coach can be said to have succeeded. Although he admitted: "Of course there is relief, but modesty is in order. I had the belief that we could accomplish our mission, we were not in good shape and we will never know if we would have succeeded.

"We count our blessings and understand the frustrations at SC Cambuur and De Graafschap." SC Cambur and De Graafschap were both set to gain promotion to the top flight from the Dutch second tier. ($1 = 0.8086 pounds)

