Canada's coronavirus death toll rises by under 6% in a day - official data

Canada's coronavirus death toll rises by under 6% in a day - official dataReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:36 IST
The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by under 6% to 2,489 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Sunday.
The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 45,791, according to a statement. On Saturday there were 2,350 deaths and 44,364 positive diagnoses.
