AIIMS-Delhi nurse, her 2 children test positive for COVID-19

A nurse, who was deputed at the Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of Delhi AIIMS, and her two children have tested positive for COVID-19. The husband of the nurse has tested negative for coronavirus.

"A nursing staff, who was deputed at Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of Delhi AIIMS, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her two kids have also contracted the infection. However, her husband is tested negative," said Delhi AIIMS officials.Previously, three nursing officers from the trauma centre, cardiology department and gastroenterology department were found COVID-19 positive. Now, all these four nurses are admitted at the new private ward of the hospital, AIIMS officials said. (ANI)