Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus, president says

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 02:42 IST
Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus, president says

Iran plans to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the coronavirus outbreak as restrictions on Iranians gradually ease, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, will be divided up into white, yellow and red regions based on the number of infections and deaths, Rouhani said, according to the presidency's website. Activities in each region will be restricted accordingly, so an area that has been consistently free of infections or deaths will be labelled white and mosques could be reopened and Friday prayers resumed, Rouhani said.

He said the label given to any region in the Islamic Republic could change and he did not specify when the colour-coding programme would come into force. Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said in an interview with state TV on Sunday that 116 counties in the country could be considered white at the moment and 134 yellow.

Iranians have returned to shops, bazaars and parks over the past week as the country eases coronavirus restrictions, with the daily increase in the death toll below 100 since April 14. The toll rose by 60 over the past 24 hours to 5,710, with 90,481 confirmed cases, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Sunday.

Seeking a balance between protecting public health and shielding an economy already battered by sanctions, the government has refrained from imposing the kind of wholesale lockdowns on cities seen in many other countries. But it has extended closures of schools and universities and banned cultural, religious and sports gatherings.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a phone call with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday and discussed the battle against the spread of the coronavirus and regional developments along with passing on a congratulatory message for the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing the lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.Johnson is due to be back at work on Monday after s...

Airbus survival at stake without immediate action -CEO memo

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has told the European planemakers 135,000 staff to brace for potentially deeper job cuts after warning its survival is at stake without immediate action to save cash amid the coronavirus crisis.In a le...

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.Johnson is due to be back at wo...

Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was confident he will be able to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank this summer, with support from the US. Speaking to an online gathering of evangelical Christian supporters of Isr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020