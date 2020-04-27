UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The TelegraphReuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 03:06 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.
Johnson is due to be back at work on Monday after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence. Johnson has discussed with ministers the idea of "modifying" the lockdown rather than lifting it, to get across the message that restrictions will remain in place even if workplaces and schools start to reopen, the Telegraph said https://bit.ly/2Sat3mr late on Sunday.
The official number of deaths related to COVID-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 20,732, up by 413 in 24 hours, while confirmed cases stood at 152,840, up by 4,463.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Downing Street
- COVID
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson 'discharged from hospital': Downing Street
Boris Johnson thanks NHS medics for saving his life
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital, says Britain 'will defeat' coronavirus
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
Boris Johnson leaves hospital, thanks NHS for saving his life