Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pitches and balls to be sterilised when season restarts says doctor

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 03:57 IST
Soccer-Pitches and balls to be sterilised when season restarts says doctor

Balls and pitches will need to be sterilised frequently when Spanish soccer returns in order to minimise the chance of players getting infected by the novel coronavirus, a leading doctor in the sport has said. Spanish soccer has been on hold since March 10 due to the pandemic and stakeholders have been drawing up plans to complete the current season in a bid to avoid catastrophic financial losses, although a date for a return is yet to be set.

Rafa Ramos, president of the association of Spanish football club doctors, has outlined what conditions will be like when matches, which are set to be played in closed stadiums with no spectators, return. "All the material, even the pitches, will have to be sterilised before a match, at halftime and afterwards," Ramos told newspaper El Pais on Sunday.

"It's possible to be infected by an unknown ball but when you are struck by a sterilised ball on a sterilised surface it's very hard to get infected." Ramos also said medical staff were concerned about a rise in injuries when the season resumes as players have been forced to train at home due to the conditions of Spain's strict lockdown.

"We aren't just worried about the virus. The players will have had eight weeks without competing, cooped up in their homes and not all of them have big houses where they can do fitness training," he added. "We don't know how long they'll take to recover without seeing an increase in injuries, so we'll have to extend the period as long as is necessary to ensure the risks are minimal."

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

There'll be clarity on future course of action: KCR on PM's video conference with CMs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction that COVID-19 spread has been decreasing in the state due to total implementation of the lockdown. The Prime Minister has a video conference with all the Chief Ministers i...

Next wave of U.S. states set to reopen as coronavirus could push jobless rate to 16%

Another wave of states prepared to ease coronavirus restrictions on U.S. commerce this week, despite health experts warning there is still too little diagnostic testing, while the White House forecast a staggering jump in the nations monthl...

Accepting, suffering or resisting: study groups Britons' response to coronavirus lockdown

Britons can be broadly split into three groups by their response to the coronavirus lockdown those accepting the situation, those suffering as a result of it and those resisting it, analysis published by Kings College London showed on Monda...

Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, saying he was doing an excellent job. On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020