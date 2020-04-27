Left Menu
Development News Edition

One cured of COVID-19 discharged, total cases now 3: Minister

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:10 IST
One cured of COVID-19 discharged, total cases now 3: Minister

Puducherry, Apr 27 (PTI): The number of COVID-19 cases under treatment in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital here has fallen to three from four with the discharge of one after recovery, a territorial Minister said on Monday. The Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters that the union territory had eight patients and were taking treatment in the hospital.

At one stage, the number of patients stood at four after recovery of four patients from the infection, he said. On one more patient tested negative on Sunday and was discharged bringing down the total active cases to three now, the Minister said.

The fall in the number of patients to three was a welcome development for the government and health authorities. The patient discharged hailed from neighbouring Reddiyarpalayam and was undergoing treatment for more than 14 days. He said there was no COVID-19 case in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions, all enclaves of Puducherry, in Tamilnadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

The Minister said door-to-door surveillance was continued and teams of health professionals and volunteers from private medical colleges contacted the people in each of the 2.89 houses (with a population strength of 11.52 lakh out of the total population of 13 lakh) so far and collected details of their health status. Rao said 1,983 samples out of 1,987 samples tested so far were negative and results of the remaining four samples were awaited.

He appealed to the people to continue their cooperation during the remaining days of the ongoing lockdown to maintain the record of Puducherry in containing the infection. Rao said the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had at a video conference with him recently appreciated the work of the territorial administration in checking the spread of the virus.

"The coordinated work by staff of Health, Police, PWD, Local Administration, Welfare and other departments with the cooperation of the people has made Puducherry a safe place," Rao said..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain offers people the chance to ask ministers coronavirus questions

Britains government will give a member of the public the chance to ask ministers, scientific and medical officers a question at its daily briefing on its fight against the novel coronavirus, it said on Monday. Just hours after Prime Ministe...

Lockdown yielded positive results, country managed to save thousands of lives in the past 1.5 months: PM

Lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while interacting with Chief Ministers via video conference on the pr...

Bus operators in Bengal seek financial help from Gadkari

Two bus operators associations in West Bengal said on Monday that they have written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking a financial package for the passenger transport industry, which has taken a severe hit amid the coronavirus-triggere...

Goa: Staff of 108 ambulance service help woman deliver twins

The staff of the 108 ambulanceservice in Goa helped a woman deliver twins amid the lockdownin place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, state HealthMinister Vishwajit Rane said on MondayThe woman was on her way to the district hospital inMa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020