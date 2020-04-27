Left Menu
COVID-19: 7 test positive in Nashik, district count now 149

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:57 IST
Seven people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Nashik district in Maharashtra between late Sunday night and Monday afternoon, health officials said here. Of the six who were tested positive on late Sunday night, five are 'high risk contacts' of a COVID-19 patient from Yeola in the district, an official said.

"The sixth patient is a trainee doctor in the district civil hospital. On Monday afternoon, we received reports of 440 samples and only one returned positive," the official said. The number of COVID-19 patients in the district is now 149, comprising 127 from Malegaon, 11 from Nahik city and 11 from the talukas here.

Meanwhile, the testing laboratory set up at the Dr Vasantarao Pawar Medical College and Hospital at Adgaon, which reveived the nod from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last week, on Monday got approval from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Collaboration Laboratories (NABL). "The lab will soon start testing for coronavirus," said Collector Suraj Mandhare.

