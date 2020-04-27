Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Riders committed to Bigla-Katusha despite funding withdrawal

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:14 IST
Cycling-Riders committed to Bigla-Katusha despite funding withdrawal
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Bigla-Katusha's riders remain "fully committed" to the Swiss women's cycling team after their title partners withdrew funding due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said on Monday. Bigla has been a partner since 2005 but last week withdrew all funding. Katusha, who was brought in as co-sponsors for this season, has been unable to make payments for the past month as cycling remains suspended due to the outbreak.

Teams have been hit after 14 of the 22 Women's World Tour events were canceled or postponed due to the outbreak and the riders said they would present a united front and honor their commitments to the team. "We are fully committed to this team, partners, and one another," the team's riders, who include Britain's Lizzy Banks and Swiss Elise Chabbey, said in an open letter.

"We hope our title partners will look back after this pandemic has passed with pride and be able to say they did everything they could to honor their commitments. "We don't give up. It has become our defining characteristic. We will continue to fight, just like our scrappy racing style, to find a way forward. If there is a way you can help keep this dream alive, we will be forever grateful."

Bigla-Katusha is not the first cycling team to land in financial trouble due to the outbreak, with several men's professional teams, such as Astana and Bahrain-McLaren, reducing riders' salaries. Team Ineos general manager Dave Brailsford said earlier this month that many teams could go under if sponsors decided to pull their funding.

Chabbey, who recently qualified as a doctor, joined Geneva University Hospital as an intern last month and was in the frontline dealing with patients suffering from COVID-19.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

The Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to resume production at all the units in the state and save the industry which remains virtually non-operational ...

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...

"We can't eliminate it, so we have to live with it," says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection.

We cant eliminate it, so we have to live with it, says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection....

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president; Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.New York City needs 7.4 billion in federal aid amid coronavirus mayorNew York City needs a 7.4 billion in federal aid to offset economic losses from the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020