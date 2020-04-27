Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayor dons nurse's uniform again to help COVID-19 patients

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:25 IST
Mayor dons nurse's uniform again to help COVID-19 patients

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, a former nurse, has donned her old uniform again to serve COVID-19 patients in the city. She will be contributing her services in the late night shift, a leader from her Shiv Sena party said.

"This is our Hon. Mayor of Mumbai, @KishoriPednekar ji. She has been working 8am-2am every single day& now has donned her nurse uniform again to serve the city at Nair Hospital," Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted. "Seriously those who have been tweeting disparagingly about her should take lessons. Duty before self," she added.

The mayor tweeted, "AnythingForMumbai* We cant do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care....#covid19 At Nair Hospital." The former nurse on Monday interacted with nursing staff at the BYL Nair and Sion hospitals regarding the COVID- 19 challenges. Social distancing would be maintained during the talks. Bharat Kumar Raut, former Sena MP, tweeted, "Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai, has gone back to her profession as medical nurse & joined Nair hospital where she was working before becoming Corporator. Three kudos to her sense of loyalty to her profession & care for the people." PTI VT VT VT

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise as U.S. starts to reopen, Boeing gains

Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and Boeing gained after pulling out of a deal to buy Embraers commercial jets division. The U.S. planemaker rose 1.9 in premarket tr...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on Monday.&#160; The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and h...

Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

The Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to resume production at all the units in the state and save the industry which remains virtually non-operational ...

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020