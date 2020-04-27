Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:43 IST
Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug
Representative image

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on Monday they would test their arthritis drug, Kevzara, in critically ill COVID-19 patients after the drug showed no benefit for patients with a less severe form of the disease.

The companies said the decision to discontinue testing for severe cases was based on the recommendation of an independent monitoring committee that reviewed early data from the trial. Early analysis of the study showed negative trends for most outcomes in "severe" patients, while there were positive trends for all outcomes in the "critical" group, the companies said.

Patients who required mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygenation or required treatment in an intensive care unit were considered critical, while those who required oxygen supply without mechanical or high-flow oxygenation were considered severe. Kevzara belongs to a class of drugs called interleukin-6 inhibitors that could help regulate an overreaction to the virus by the body's immune system, which may be triggering the respiratory distress seen in severe COVID-19 cases.

There are currently no approved treatments to treat the new coronavirus and drugmakers are rushing to repurpose existing drugs as well as test experimental therapies in infected patients. Regeneron has identified hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies and is working to select the best two candidates for a "cocktail" therapy that might treat and even prevent the disease, with the expectation of starting human trials in June.

Regeneron's shares, which have risen 51% so far this year, fell 2% to $555 in premarket trading after the announcement.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise as U.S. starts to reopen, Boeing gains

Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and Boeing gained after pulling out of a deal to buy Embraers commercial jets division. The U.S. planemaker rose 1.9 in premarket tr...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on Monday.&#160; The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and h...

Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

The Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to resume production at all the units in the state and save the industry which remains virtually non-operational ...

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020