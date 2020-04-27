Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss rush to get haircuts, visit dentists as coronavirus curbs ease

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:39 IST
Swiss rush to get haircuts, visit dentists as coronavirus curbs ease

Haircuts, massages and shopping for garden supplies topped the agenda for Swiss on Monday as the country slowly started easing restrictions on public life imposed in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Queues formed in front of garden centres as people battling cabin fever emerged from six weeks of staying at home at the government's urging. "I think it is about time. We have to live our lives, so I think it is important that we keep doing our activities and contact with people is so important, even in a queue like that," shopper Christiane Ansermet said as she waited to enter the Schillinger garden centre in the town of Gland on Lake Geneva.

Anne Schilliger, owner of the garden centre, said her business had been shut since March 17, forced to throw away a quarter of its annual production and losing 15% of turnover. "So this is a lot for us and it is going to be difficult to get through this," she said, striking a downbeat tone echoed by other small business owners.

More than 1,350 people in Switzerland have died of the COVID-19 respiratory illness the coronavirus causes. The number of people with positive tests is nearing 30,000 https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html. Only grocery stores, chemists and other "essential" businesses have been allowed to open during the lockdown.

"A COMPLICATED YEAR" Hospitals could again perform elective surgeries on Monday, while dental surgeries, hairdressers, massage parlours and beauty salons also reopened.

Most shops, schools and food markets will follow suit from May 11. In a third stage, vocational schools and universities are set to reopen from June 8, provided there is no significant increase in COVID-19 cases. "The number of new cases is continuing to decline, which is certainly good news on the first day we are starting to relax the measures," Daniel Koch, the official leading Switzerland's response to the coronavirus outbreak, told reporters in Bern.

Leornard Brazzola, a dentist in Lausanne, said patients have to pay out of pocket for many treatments so were likely to postpone or cancel some non-essential dental work. "We expect that everybody will be impacted by this crisis and that we will suffer the consequences for several months," he said. "This is going to be a complicated year."

His practice allows just one patient into the office at a time. It removed magazines from the waiting room and spaced chairs two metres apart. Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said last week that the shutdown was costing 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.14 billion) per week in lost output.

Facing the sharpest economic slump in nearly half a century, the government has launched its biggest economic aid package ever, providing 62 billion francs for businesses. ($1 = 0.9727 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by John Revill, Writing by Michael Shields Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

No orange crush: Dutch celebrate King's Day at home

There was no orange crush Monday as coronavirus restrictions reined in festivities marking the Dutch kings birthday. Canals and streets in Amsterdam, normally choked with boats and revelers wearing wigs, hats, fake feather boas and anything...

Embraer takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as shares plummet

Brazils Embraer SA on Monday said it had begun an arbitration process against Boeing Co, after the U.S. planemaker abruptly canceled a 4.2 billion deal over the weekend that was years in the making. Embraer shares fell as much as 16 in Sao ...

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president, joining a list of top Democrats to back the former vice president since he emerged as the partys presumptive nominee to take on President Donald Trump in t...

PM pitches for 'do gaz doori' again to check COVID-19 spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said masks and face covers would become part of our lives in the days to come, and batted for maintaining social distancing by reiterating the mantra of do gaz doori. Interacting with chief ministers o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020