Germany wants to keep Lufthansa financially stable, competitive - deputy minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:17 IST
The German government wants to support Lufthansa in a way that ensures it will remain a national flagship carrier despite massive travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the deputy economy minister said on Monday.

"We're very much interested in, and also doing everything to ensure that we continue to have a strong national carrier," Thomas Bareiss told reporters, adding that it was still too early to discuss detailed measures to help Lufthansa.

The government must find a way to ensure that Lufthansa remains financially stable and competitive, Bareiss said, adding that any solution in which the German state bought shares in the company would have to be temporary.

