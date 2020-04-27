Maha: Aurangabad COVID-19 cases rise to 19, Hingoli count 12

Three persons, including two minors, tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad on Monday, taking the district COVID-19 count to 56, said a health official. All three are contacts of earlier patients, COVID Hospital medical officer Dr Pradeep Kulkarni told PTI.

In Hingoli, the COVID-19 count reached 12 after one more SRPF jawan tested positive on Monday. Four from the force had been detected with the infection late Sunday night.

"Of the 12 cases, one has been discharged. All 11 active cases are SRPF jawans," Hingoli surveillance officer Dr Ganesh Jogdand said..