Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakhstan announces easing of restrictions imposed over coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:17 IST
Kazakhstan announces easing of restrictions imposed over coronavirus

Kazakhstan will start easing some restrictions imposed over the coronavirus though a state of emergency will continue until at least May 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

Businesses including banks, logistics firms and factories will be allowed to reopen in most parts of the Central Asian nation of 19 million on Tuesday, and flights will resume on Friday between its two main cities, Almaty and Nur-Sultan. People will be allowed to go out for walks in the coming days though Tokayev extended the state of emergency declared in mid-March, saying Kazakhstan had not yet passed the peak stage of infection.

He said the state of emergency, which had been due to end on April 30, could finish on May 11 if there were no new mass outbreaks. Tokayev also ordered the healthcare ministry to increase the number of daily coronavirus tests to 20,000-25,000. Kazakhstan, which has reported 2,835 cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths form the respiratory disease that the coronavirus can cause, has so far carried out around 180,000 tests in about 40 days.

Information minister Dauren Abayev said on state television that flights would follow strict distancing rules after their resumption and passengers wishing to travel would have to present certificates proving they are free of the coronavirus. Abayev said Kazakhstan would continue bringing home Kazakhs stranded abroad. It would repatriate dozens from the United States, Europe and the Middle East and more than 6,000 people from Russia, he said.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey will send medical gear to United States

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States on Tuesday to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also sai...

Coronavirus: Mobile dispensary for pregnant women launched in Nagpur

A mobile dispensary service has been started in Nagpur for expectant mothers. Started by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC, the service is aimed at ensuring regular check-up for pregnant women during the lockdown period.Due to COVID-19 a...

Virus spreads fear through Latin America's unruly prisons

The spreading specter of the new coronavirus is shaking Latin Americas notoriously overcrowded, unruly prisons, threatening to turn them into an inferno. The Puente Alto prison in downtown Santiago, Chile, had the largest of Latin Americas ...

COVID-19: 4 families in Bengal's Nadia put in home quarantine, 3 markets sealed

Authorities of West Bengals Nadia district on Monday put members of four families of a village here in home quarantine as they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, and sealed three local markets surrounding the rural hamlet, an official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020