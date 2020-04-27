Left Menu
France coronavirus death toll goes beyond 23,000

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:00 IST
The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 437 to 23,293 on Monday, the health ministry said in a statement.

The 1.9% increase is the highest in four days but well below the more than 4% rate seen 10 days ago.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 infection fell further to 28,055 from 28,217 on Sunday and the number of people in intensive care fell to 4,608 from 4,682 on Sunday. Both have been on a downward trend for more than 10 days.

