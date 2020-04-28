Mycobacterium w has trial started: CSIR Director

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director Shekhar Mande on Monday said that trial of Mycobacterium w (Mw) has started. Speaking to ANI, Mande said: "There is one particular formulation which is called Mycobacterium w (Mw). It is a heat-killed bacteria that we are trying on different patients. We have taken approval of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and that trial has started."

He said that they are also trying phytopharmaceuticals and approaching the Drug Controller General of India for the approval. "We are also trying phytopharmaceuticals, some extracts from plants for which also we are approaching the DCGI for approval," he said. (ANI)